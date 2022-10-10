© 2022
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe: Hunter's Moon 10/9/22

Published October 10, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
Tree silhouette of a evening sky with full harvest, hunters big
1 of 1  — Tree silhouette of a evening sky with full harvest, hunters big
Tree silhouette of a evening sky with full harvest, hunters big Moon, star and planets.
astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

Despite all the media attention focused on various full Moons – like saying it’s the wolf Moon or strawberry Moon or what-have-you, there are really only two officially recognized Full Moons. There’s the Harvest Moon, which is the Full Moon closest to the autumn equinox, and there’s the next Full Moon after that – the Hunters Moon. And That’s what we’re seeing Sunday night, October 9.

