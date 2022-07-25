Strange Universe: Arcturus 7/22/22
The next clear night at around dinnertime, look high in the north. You’ll see the famous Big Dipper, which you’ve probably recognized since childhood. But now follow the curved arc of the Dipper’s handle, and it points to a very bright orange star, the only brilliant star high in the north – the famous Arcturus. It’s the only celestial body to open a world's fair. And the only major star that will soon ... disappear!