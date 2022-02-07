© 2022
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe 2/6/22

Published February 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST
NASA

The new James Webb Space Telescope is arriving at its permanent home at the Lagrangian 2 position on the far side of the Moon. The media say it will show us the birth of the universe. And reveal which exoplanets have life. Sounds great. But if you’re a realist, pull up a chair.

