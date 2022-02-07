Strange Universe 2/6/22

The new James Webb Space Telescope is arriving at its permanent home at the Lagrangian 2 position on the far side of the Moon. The media say it will show us the birth of the universe. And reveal which exoplanets have life. Sounds great. But if you’re a realist, pull up a chair.
The moon is now at its very best — and strangest — of the year. Learn about the upcoming lunar phase and how the sunlight illuminates its central craters and mountains from a low angle, which is perfect to reveal optimum detail.