Strange Universe 12/19/21

This weekend, especially Sunday morning the 26th, we reach the very middle of the waning period, the last quarter moon, so — confusingly enough – you can call it a quarter Moon or a half moon. It shows the month’s most perfect lunar details through any telescope. See it for yourself by going out right now if it’s Sunday morning, and looking to the west. This last quarter moon hovers in the darkest-blue part of the entire sky, so it really pops out.