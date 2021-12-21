© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Strange Universe 12/19/21

Published December 21, 2021 at 1:31 AM EST
1 of 1  — Moon phases
NASA/JPL-Caltech

This weekend, especially Sunday morning the 26th, we reach the very middle of the waning period, the last quarter moon, so — confusingly enough – you can call it a quarter Moon or a half moon. It shows the month’s most perfect lunar details through any telescope. See it for yourself by going out right now if it’s Sunday morning, and looking to the west. This last quarter moon hovers in the darkest-blue part of the entire sky, so it really pops out.

Tags

Strange UniverseBob Bermanthe moonStrange UniverseNASA
Stay Connected
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Bob Berman
    Strange Universe
    Astronomer Bob Berman sheds light on the mysteries of space and time. Always fascinating and fun, Strange Universe will take you places you never knew existed. Learn why Betelgeuse sometimes goes weirdly dim and how after the totality in 2017 in places like Wyoming and the Carolinas, millions finally got to see a total solar eclipse.
  • Moon
    Strange Universe 11/7/21
    The best moon for observers happens now. That's when it explodes with breathtaking detail for anyone with a small telescope or even ordinary binoculars.
  • Sunset on Lake Champlain
    Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Strange Universe: 12/02/18
    This week, Bob Berman discusses the darkest day of the year.
Load More