Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Architects Jesse Reiser and Nanako Umemoto

By Randy Cohen
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:13 PM EST
1 of 1  — Screen Shot 2025-10-27 at 03.05.21.png
Courtesy of Randy Cohen

Architects Jessie Reiser and Nanako Umemoto, recipients of The National Academy of Design award, admit they once avoided their alma mater, Cooper Union, for years—“we would detour three or four blocks or else the PTSD would kick in.” They recall their time there as something out of The Paper Chase or Whiplash—but with less compassion. This episode also features Dogen, a 3-D printed object, and Randy’s Creatures: wolves in Greek mythology, with music by Karl Schwartz.

Person Place Thing person place thingarchitectsarchitecture
Randy Cohen
  • Person Place Thing
    Playwright Will Power
    Randy Cohen
    Playwright Will Power’s grandfather faced a tough decision, “He went to seek the advice of Paul Robeson.” Power also tells us about the Upper Room and Mountain Valley Spring Water. Presented with the Classical Theatre of Harlem.
  • Person Place Thing
    Curators Steve Clay and M.C. Kinniburgh
    Randy Cohen
    Steve Clay and M.C. Kinniburgh are the curators of the Grolier Club exhibition After Words: Visual and Experimental Poetry in Little Magazines and Small Presses, 1960-2025. They assert, “The least interesting thing about a book is its contents.” Clay and Kinniburgh also tell about a Michael McClure poster and a Johanna Drucker book.
  • Person Place Thing
    Activist Nilka Martell
    Randy Cohen
    Nilka Martell and her neighbors—untrained, uncredentialed—revived the Bronx River and are taking on the hideous Cross Bronx Expressway. “We’re just a group of Bronxites that have these ambitious ideas, and we’re just going to figure it out.” Presented with the Architectural League, in conjunction with the exhibition Cross Bronx/Living Legend at the Bronx River Art Center.