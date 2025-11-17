Architects Jesse Reiser and Nanako Umemoto

Architects Jessie Reiser and Nanako Umemoto, recipients of The National Academy of Design award, admit they once avoided their alma mater, Cooper Union, for years—“we would detour three or four blocks or else the PTSD would kick in.” They recall their time there as something out of The Paper Chase or Whiplash—but with less compassion. This episode also features Dogen, a 3-D printed object, and Randy’s Creatures: wolves in Greek mythology, with music by Karl Schwartz.