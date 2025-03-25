© 2025
Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Actor Steven Skybell and artistic director Zalmen Mlotek

By Randy Cohen
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:30 PM EDT
This week's episode features a fascinating conversation with Zalmen Mlotek and Steven Skybell, who share insights into their work on “Fiddler on the Roof” in Yiddish, a triumph of heritage and performance. Mlotek recalls how Isaac Bashevis Singer once called his mother the "Sherlock Holmes of Yiddish songs," a tribute to her dedication to preserving this rich tradition. The podcast is presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, with special mentions of Joel Grey, The Museum of Jewish Heritage, and three volumes of Yiddish songs that have helped shape their musical journey. Plus, Randy reflects on Achilles and Athena in his "People" segment.

