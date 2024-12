Poet, theologian, and host of the On Being Studios podcast “Poetry Unbound” Pádraig Ó Tuama enjoys a particular pencil but is not a fanatic: “I use anything to get the idea down. I have written with pens and pencils; I have written on the back of sick bags on airplanes.” Computers. Cellphones. No crayon, but he’s not above it.

Listen • 30:03