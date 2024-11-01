© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Person Place Thing
Person Place Thing

Ballet enthusiasts Denise Jackson and Ashley Wheater

By Randy Cohen
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:30 PM EDT
1 of 1  — PPT 11-1.PNG
Photo courtesy of Belinda Broido

Two generations of Joffrey Ballet. Denise Jackson began as an apprentice in 1968 and soon became a principal dancer. When she retired, New York City declared Denise Jackson Day. Ashley Wheater joined the company in 1985 and was named artistic director in 2007. They’re both overdue for a ticker-tape parade and both on the show this week to tell us about rehearsals, Robert Joffrey and a 1956 station wagon.

Tags
Person Place Thing balletnew york city ballet
Randy Cohen
See stories by Randy Cohen
Related Content
  • Person Place Thing
    Author Muriel Fox
    Randy Cohen
    At 96, Muriel Fox, author of "The Women’s Revolution: How We Changed Your Life," declares, “After thousands of years when women were in servitude to men, we changed it. I hope we’re going to have a woman president. I take some credit for that.” Fox tells us about her person: Betty Friedan; her place: her senior community and her thing: her computer.
  • Person Place Thing
    Conductor Peter Oundjian
    Randy Cohen
    As a boy conductor Peter Oundjian loved family summers in Spain. “It was a beautiful place to practice undisturbed and a fantastic place to play soccer, because soccer was my great love, violin and soccer. And then we discovered water skiing.” Mozart, same way: violin, soccer, water skiing. The making of a musician.
  • Person Place Thing
    Kenyan activist Esther Adhiambo
    Randy Cohen
    Esther Adhiambo, a Kenyan activist is adept at working with her adversaries. “You have to keep pushing, and getting friends, allies, sue some people when you have to.” Adhiambo tells us about Kenya, her Monstera plant and her mother.
Load More