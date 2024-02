Some architects want their buildings to endure unchanged forever, but partners Marion Weiss and Michael Manfredi welcome eventual repurposing. “Hopefully, our La Brea Museum, 100 years from now, will be appropriated by somebody else.” Weiss and Manfredi talk to us about Romaldo Giurgola, La Brea Tar Pits and a Roman paving stonean.

Listen • 30:03