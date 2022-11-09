Live At The Linda's "Liner Notes" with Leslie Mendelson

One of the best parts of vinyl records are the liner notes. Whether it is the instrumentation, the lyrics, or its origin the liner notes gives you a glimpse into an artist's creative process. This week on "Live At The Linda," we caught up with singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson.

Mendelson Playlist:

“Lay It All On Me”

If You Can't Say Anything Nice…

“A Human Touch” ft. Jackson Browne

Downhill from Everywhere (Jackson Browne)

“Jericho”

Love & Murder

“Chasing The Thrill”

Love & Murder

“The Hardest Part”

If You Can't Say Anything Nice…

Leslie Mendelson will be playing The Linda with special guest Caity Gallagher on November 18th. For tickets and information visit TheLinda.org.

