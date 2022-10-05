Live At The Linda: "Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band"

While best known for her deep expertise in the distinctive Ottawa Valley fiddle and step dancing styles, there is far more to April Verch’s story. Be it regional Canadian roots, American old-time, 50’s Country, Scandinavian folk music, or something original that sounds as though it’s been around for a century—the one common thread is her love and reverence for the music and traditions that have been passed down to her. Born in the heart of the Ottawa Valley in northeastern Ontario, Verch was trained from birth in the specific rhythms and melodies of the region, giving her music a sense of intuition and ease that could only come from a lifetime of experience. Growing up bouncing between weekend festivals and listening to her dad’s country band play for dances, she assumed that this is just what life is. “I thought that everyone played the fiddle and step danced,” says Verch. And that worked just fine for her. She loved it all—the energy, the music, and the stories that were woven into these age-old community traditions. Now, after more than two decades leading her own band and with 14 albums in her there is nothing that fulfills Verch or gives her more joy than playing and sharing her music with the world. “It’s like the reward for everything else,” she says. Verch never forgets the roots of her music, that connection to the people out there in the audience or on the dance floor, to the community sparked by a good song. “It’s about joining together to celebrate everyday life, through music. We’re all in this together.” This set comes from 2015, here is April Verch live at The Linda.

Next up is Rani Arbo & Daisey Mayhem. Harmony, rhythm, indelible songs – these are the hallmarks of Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem, the New England based folk quartet now in its 20th year. From the Newport Folk Festival to California World Music Festival and beyond, this band’s steadfast brew of wit, camaraderie, and musicality leaves audiences everywhere humming and hopeful, spirits renewed. Also from 2015, here is Rani Arbo & Daisey Mayhem live at The Linda

Alright, last up this week is the M. Shanghai String Band. M. Shanghai is a Brooklyn based folk collective, named after the Asian bistro in Williamsburg that hosted the band's monthly residency from 2002 through 2009. M Shanghai's legendary concerts are known for their unbridled joy, raucous energy and intimate subtlety, with all players crowded around one condenser mic "like the faithful taking communion, or sharks smelling blood in the water".

With an adventurous take on Americana, the “M” are not easily classified; they emphasize distinctive songwriting while retaining the immediacy of classic American roots music: "timeless Americana with a rock & roll soul.” This concert was recorded by way back in 2009, it’s the M. Shanghai String Band live at The Linda.

