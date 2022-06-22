Live At The Linda: "Stop! Collaborate, and listen"

First up, is a collaboration from 2013 that is, well, in your face. Punk legends Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols and Sylvain Sylvain of New York Dolls teaming up for a North American acoustic tour back in 2017. On their way across the country, they stopped by in Albany for a very unique collaboration of punk styles and sounds. From The Linda vault here is Glen Matlock and Sylvain Sylvain, Live at The Linda.

Kentucky boys Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore came together to sing the praises of Appalachia on their album, Dear Companion. The project began when Sollee and Moore bonded over their mutual love for the mountains in their home state -- and, more to the point, shared a desire to end the practice of mountaintop-removal coal mining. The duo released a set of songs that would call attention to the issue, while also raising money to aid in the preservation of the Appalachian Mountains. In doing so, they found that their good friend and fellow Kentuckian Jim James of the band My Morning Jacket was on the same page about the issue, so he signed on as producer. They found their voices complement each other, as do their instruments; with Sollee on cello and Moore on guitar and banjo, they've created a unique take on traditional mountain music, with modern soul and pop sensibilities mixed in. Clearly, the two have developed a strong friendship, too: they shared jokes about each other and often finished each other's sentences. It was a pleasure to talk with them and experience their fine musicianship firsthand. Deeper into the vault we go to 2010. Here are Ben Sollee and Daniel Martin Moore live at The Linda.

Grant-Lee Phillips born Bryan G. Phillips; is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He led the group Grant Lee Buffalo in the 1990s, afterwards launching a solo career. Fun Fact he features as the town troubadour in Gilmore Girls, so if you’re down for some fast talking, wise cracking, and self-indulgence then check it out. The Winterpills are an indie/folk quintet out of Northampton, Mass. They’ve been featured over on Mountain Stage, Weekend Edition, and World Café. So they are kind of NPR gold. Together with Grant-Lee Phillips, they made collaborative gold. From even deeper in The Linda vault in 2009 here they all are live at The Linda.

Thanks for sticking with us this week. Tune in next week when we experience old time strings with Wiyos 2014, Foghorn Stringband 2016, and Eilen Jewell 2019. For more information about The Linda or any upcoming events follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or visit thelinda.org.