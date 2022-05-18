Live At The Linda: "Country Night"

First up tonight is Australia’s Ruby Boots. Yes, Australia, it also has a country. A lot of it. Rebecca Louise "Bex" Chilcott, known professionally as Ruby Boots. Boots was born in Perth, Western Australia, and lived in the suburbs of Balga and Girrawheen. In 2015, Boots released her first album, “Solitude,” on Lost Highway Records Australia, an imprint of Universal Music Australia. Boots collaborated with many musicians on her debut record. She co-wrote two songs, "Middle of Nowhere" and "No Stranger" with Vikki Thorn from The Waifs, the title track, "Solitude," with Davey Lane from You Am I. Alt-country musician Jordie Lane provided vocals on the duet "Lovin' in the Fall," and Bill Chambers appears on the song, "Walk Away." The record was recorded in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Spain and Utah. In 2016, Boots played at the Americana Music Association's AmericanaFest, where she signed a distribution deal with Bloodshot Records. She returned to AmericanaFest 2017 as part of the Bloodshot Records annual showcase. In 2018, Boots released her second full length record called “Don't Talk About It” on Bloodshot Records. This concert is from 2018. Here is Ruby Boots live at The Linda.

Alright, now we head into the vault with a set by Charlie Parr. An easily confused and very shy individual, Charlie Parr has been traveling around singing his songs ever since leaving Austin Minnesota in the 1980's in search of Spider John Koerner, whom he found about 100 miles north at the Viking Bar one Sunday night. The experience changed his life, made him more or less unemployable, and brings us to now: 13 recordings, 250 shows a year or more, 200,000 miles on a well broke in Kia, and a nasty fear of heights. Resonator fueled folk songs from Duluth Minnesota. This is from 2014. Here is Charlie Parr live at The Linda.

Marion Cletus Cannon Jr., known professionally as Chuck Cannon, is a country music songwriter. His compositions include hit singles for Toby Keith and John Michael Montgomery. Cannon has also received awards for Broadcast Music Incorporated, as well as an Academy of Country Music award for Song of the Year. Even if you haven’t heard of Chuck Cannon, You likely have heard of some of his songs. One of Cannon's first notable compositions was "I Love the Way You Love Me,” a Number One hit for John Michael Montgomery in 1993, which Cannon co-wrote with Victoria Shaw. This song also won the Song of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music awards, which is awarded to songwriters. Cannon then began working primarily for Toby Keith, including "Me Too,” "Dream Walkin’,” "We Were in Love,” "Getcha Some,” "If a Man Answers," and "When Love Fades," in the late 1990s, "How Do You Like Me Now?!" in 2000, and "American Soldier" in 2003-2004. "How Do You Like Me Now?!" was also the Number One country song of the year according to the Billboard Year-End charts. This is also out of the Linda vault, here is Chuck Cannon from 2015 live at The Linda.

