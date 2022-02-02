Live At The Linda's "World Tour"

Juan Falú is a cornerstone of contemporary Argentinean folk music. He was born in Tucuman (northern Argentina, 1948) to a family of guitarists which includes his uncle, legendary Eduardo Falú. His music for guitar recreates the freshness and inventiveness of folk rhythms, and many of his songs are already established within the repertoire of outstanding folk musicians. The accomplished classical guitarist Eduardo Fernandez has called him "a real time composer." Among the numerous awards he received are the National Music Award (2000), the Clarin Prize (2001 and 2008) and the Gardel Prize (2008). In the past 30 years, he has toured North, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, and has offered concerts in prestigious halls in more than thirty countries. His recordings include 24 albums as soloist, and more then 50 as guest of other artists. Juan Falú is the director of the festival “Guitars of the World,” considered the largest international event in its genre. This concert is from April 2019, here is Juan Falú live at The Linda.

Next up on the world tour we’re going to check in with a local based band with an international sound. Embe Esti is New York capitol-region premier intercontinental fusion band that mixes Afrobeat, North African and other global traditions with rock, funk and blues. Their songs combine message-based lyrics with the raw improvisation of jazz and polished writing and performances to create original soulful dance music that will get your hands clapping and feet moving. Since forming in early 2017, the band has been building a regional audience and recently released an ep called, "live in the 518!” This concert was also from April 2019. Here is Embe Esti live at The Linda.

Ok, our next artist on our world tour is a real friend of The Linda having both played our little studio on Central Avenue a number of times but was also reopened our space to live audiences again after the COVID lockdown in 2020 and 2021. Having toured internationally, sharing stages with both African and American luminaries including Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede and Victor Wooten, Ghana born drummer and composer, Paa Kow, blends rhythm and artistry from his home with jazz and African roots creating his own afro-fusion sound. Dubbed "Ghana's most artistic drummer" (modern Ghana), he plays a custom, hand-carved, traditionally inspired Ghanaian drum set that is the only one of its kind in the world, guaranteeing an extraordinary cultural and musical experience. This is from June 2021, let’s hear Paa Kow and his Afro-Fusion Orchestra live at The Linda.

The Skatalites are Jamaica’s premier ska band since 1964 who backed artists like Bob Marley, Toots and the Maytals, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe and most of the singers of the day. Their infectious brand of bluesy, jazzy ska spread like wildfire around the island and spawned the entire genres of ska, rocksteady, reggae, dub, two-tone, and 3rd wave ska. The tiny island of Jamaica has probably had more effect on music globally than any other country or place in the world, and the Skatalites were the pioneers of the music that originally caused this. The original lineup lasted only 14 months but recorded thousands of tunes, some of which are still being discovered in the archives today. Although the group broke up in 1965, the members remained active in the evolution of Jamaican popular music as it increased in popularity. After hearing about the resurgence of interest in their music they reunited in 1983 to perform at Jamaica’s famed Sunsplash Festival. Subsequently in 1986 they migrated to the U.S. and began performing and touring all over the world as they continue to do now after 52 years in the music business. Let’s get into The Skatalities live at The Linda.

Have a happy and healthy new year everybody. We’re in this together/ thanks for listening to “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Tune in next week for our broadcast of Chicago Afrobeat Project from July 2019, Soulsha from April 2019, and Taj Weekes & Adowa from September 2018.

