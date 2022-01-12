Live At The Linda featuring Brooks Williams and Mary Gauthier

Ok, every now and then on this show we talk about heading into The Linda vault. It’s when we go back to a concert recorded here more than a year or two ago and that’s clear. But if you don’t know and haven’t visited The Linda in person, and shame on you for not, we are quite literally talking about a vault. The Linda is a refurbished 1927 bank and the green room is literally in the vault, giant steel door and dynamite proof walls and all. When you stop by come check it out and take a photo and send it in. I’d love to see them.

From the vaunt tonight is a 2010 concert by Brooks Williams. With over 30-plus recordings and 30-plus years of touring, Williams is named one of WUMB-FM Boston's top 100 all-time artists and is listed in the top 100 acoustic guitarists. He was playing Americana before it was called that. Known for both solos shows and collaborations, RNR writes, Williams is a "guitarist in possession of rich vocal powers and a talent for lyrical imagery, his songs are imbued with uplifting generosity" this concert was recorded in October 2010. Here is Brooks Williams live at The Linda.

We’re going to take a listen now to an upcoming artist playing The Linda – Amy Speace.

Amy Speace is a Nashville-based folk/Americana singer-songwriter and essayist from Baltimore, Maryland. National Public Radio described her voice as "velvety and achy" and compared her to Lucinda Williams. Amy will be at The Linda for live show and broadcast recording on February 4th, 2022 co-headlining with Antje Duvekot. Here is Amy Speace with “Nothing Good Can Come from This.”

The Linda has some great friendships with some outstanding artists and just all-around wonderful people, and it’s especially special when you can look up and see their picture on one of the giant sound wall draperies in the room. Willie Nile is up there, Alan and Jonas Chartock are there, and right in the center of the back wall is our good friend Mary Gauthier

The Associated Press named Mary Gauthier as one of the best songwriters of her generation. Mary is also a published author; her first book saved by a song came out on St. Martin’s press in 2021.

Her most recent musical release, “Rifles & Rosary beads” is a collection of songs co-written with wounded veterans was nominated for a Grammy award for best folk album, and record of the year by the Americana Music Association. The UK Americana association named Mary their 2019 international artist of the year, and Folk Alliance International named “Rifles & Rosary Beads” the 2019 record of the year.

Mary’s songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, including Jimmy Buffett, Dolly Parton, Boy George, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Bettye Lavette, Mike Farris, Kathy Mattea, Bobby Bare, Amy Helm and Candi Staton and have appeared extensively in film and television, most recently on HBO TV’s Yellowstone.

This concert was just a few months back in October 2022 and Mary was joined by Jamiee Harris. Here is Mary Gauthier live at The Linda.

Ok everyone, for a moment I’m going to aside here to play a song by Screamin’ Cheetah Wheelies founder Mike Farris. Mike is stopping by The Linda on March 5th, 2022 and you could do a lot worse than being here to witness the awesome soul of the 2015 Grammy award winner for best roots gospel album. Here is the incomparable Mike Farris with “Tennessee Girl.”

