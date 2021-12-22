Live At The Linda featuring The Lucky 5 and Professor Louie & The Crowmatix

The Lucky 5 is a hard-swinging jazz band that blends swing and gypsy jazz to create a unique, foot-stomping blend of music that appeals to a wide range of music lovers. The Lucky 5 performs both original compositions as well as putting a new spin on old jazz standards.

The band is comprised of highly seasoned touring musicians, having been part of The Hunger Mountain Boys, Lauren Ambrose & the Leisure Class, and traveled, performed and recorded with artists such as Peter Gabriel, Tony Bennett, Neko Case, Iris Dement, Bobby Previte, Del McCoury, Jim Lauderdale, just to name a few.

The Lucky 5 brings verve, high energy, and an unpredictable impulse to the tradition of jazz from the 20’s, 30’s and 40’s, grooving deeply, and keeping feet moving on the dance floor. This concert was a New Year’s celebration swing dance party to ring in the New Year of 2018. Remember that, so much hope. Let’s go back in time to December 2017 for The Lucky 5 live at The Linda.

Professor Louie has emerged over his five decades in the music industry as the torch bearer of the true spirit of American roots music. Seasoned live performer, prolific recording artist and versatile multi-instrumentalist Professor Louie also wears the hat of award-winning recording producer and engineer, capturing the talents of some of the world’s most highly acclaimed musicians, most notably, The Band.

Professor Louie & The Crowmatix began as the studio backing band for Aaron “Professor Louie’s” musical productions for the rock and roll hall of fame inductees, The Band. Rick Danko christened him Professor Louie due to his work and friendship with The Band

This Grammy-nominated Woodstock, NY group play 150 shows a year in the U.S. and worldwide. They have performed at the Thunder Bay, London & Windsor Festivals in Canada, The Tondor Festival, Falcon Ridge Festival, The Sellersville Theater, PA – BB Kings in NYC, – The House of Blues in LA – The Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY, – the Bearsville Theater, Woodstock, NY and many more venues….Professor Louie has performed three times on The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise.

This concert was just two short weeks ago and kicked off the holidays here with a solid blues swing.

Here is Professor Louie & The Crowmatix live at The Linda.

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for “Live At The Linda,” recorded live at The Linda: WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio. Join us for our New Year’s broadcast next week featuring Cecilia Zabala from July 2019 and Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra from October 2010.

