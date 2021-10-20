Live At The Linda featuring James Maddock and Doctor Baker

A rock & roll lifer, James Maddock has been carving his unique path since the 1980s, when the British-born singer/songwriter kicked off his career with a raw, soulful voice; a storyteller's sense of narrative; and the ability to blur the lines between folk, classic pop, and rock. Since those early days in London, he's ridden the wave of a music industry that's ebbed, flowed, peaked, and crashed. Maddock has stayed afloat through the choppy waters of the music worlds, enjoying a brush with commercial success during the late 1990s — including a major-label record deal, a Top 5 A radio hit, and a song placement on Dawson's Creek — before transforming himself into an independent solo artist during the decades that followed. Bruce Springsteen is a fan. So is David Letterman and So Are we. This concert comes from May 2016, here is James Maddock.

Doctor Baker started out as an acoustic duo featuring singer-songwriter Ed Schwarzschild and guitarist Iggy Calabria, two wayward Philadelphians who met in Albany, NY. After adding Danny Goodwin on drums, Jim Maximowicz on bass, and Chris Gockley on guitar/bass, Doctor Baker sounds a lot louder, and the band's strong, sound medicine has begun to heal audiences in the Capital Region and beyond. Both teachers, many of Ed and Iggy’s students attended this show and if you listen carefully, you hear them quizzing them during the show They’re current EP Apocalyptic Love Songs Part 1 is available on Band Camp and various streaming services. Now, from our Open for Business Concert Series on July 29, here is Doctor Baker

Thanks again for tuning in tonight for Live at the Linda. Recorded live at the Linda: WAMC’s performing arts studio here in Albany. Next week we listen to Wild Adriatic from July 2021 and Emily Wolfe from February 2020

Before we go, let's get a preview of Emily Wolfe who will be stopping by the Linda on November 5th, here is Emily Wolfe with “LA/NY.”

