Live At The Linda Featuring Girl Blue And Hasty Page

We open tonight with our newest segment on “Live At The Linda.” Traditionally this broadcast features musical concerts recorded as they are that have graced The Linda stage and that is and continues to be true. But music is not the only voice that emanates from The Linda, often the presentation is art that presents itself through the power of words. Poets, comics, debates, and dynamic speakers use their words and voice to move, inspire, and disarm in ways just as powerful as guitars and pianos. So now and then we’ll feature some of these artists in a segment we call “In Other Words.”

Tonight we’re going to get into the head of stand-up comic Chris Lamberth who stopped by The Linda in July. Chris Lamberth is more than a stand-up comic, he is truly a storyteller and a humorist in the best traditions, making you laugh while at the same time releveling the quirks of the human condition. Also, he’s really, really funny. He’ll be on Broadway this fall in Sam Mendes’s “The Lehman Trilogy” and has appeared in Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Our first set tonight comes from our “Open for Take-Out Virtual Concerts Series” with a visit from one of the Capital Region's most beloved singer-songwriters, the incomparable Girl Blue. Multi-eddy award winner Girl Blue is the project of solo artist Arielle O’Keefe. Compared often to the likes of Laura Marling, Jeff Buckley, and Alanis Morissette, she is a powerhouse vocalist with the rare ability to write songs that both catch the ear and touch the heart. She plays out regularly around the country and records music here in upstate NY with Just Pretend Records. Join Girl Blue in a solo performance that is sure to captivate and awe September 16th at The Linda as part of our “Open for Business Concert Series” and a broadcast recording for this very program and you can join us live and in-person.

Ok, it’s time to talk about Hasty Page. Hasty Page is power rock trio Josh Morris, Zane Agnew, and James Paolano, a group of ridiculously talented musicians from Albany that weld together to create an exciting, inspirational alternative experience for all to hear. Their original music paints a theatrical image through the use of creative lyrics and intricate musicianship. With a mix of popular cover tunes and invigorating original music, their live shows are entertainment with a capital E. This show was recorded on June 21, 2019, for their album release party for: “Things to Do Before I Die.” Their newest single released this past June is called “The Wire” and is available on all streaming platforms.

Before we sign off we get a preview of Albany’s The Jagaloons performing at The Linda in person on September 22nd. And you can join us live and in person. Reminiscent of the Ventures and other surf rock legends The Jagaloons are infectiously fun. With all due respect to Lady Gaga, it’s The Jagaqloons with “Rad Bromance.”