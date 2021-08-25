Live At The Linda Featuring Matty Stecks And Mike Jurkovic

Tonight, we’re premiering a new segment on “Live At The Linda.” Now, traditionally this broadcast features musical concerts recorded as they are that have graced The Linda stage and that is and continues to be true. But music is not the only voice that emanates from The Linda, often the presentation is art that presents itself through the power of words. Poets, comics, debates, and dynamic speakers use their words and voice to move, inspire and disarm in ways just as powerful as guitars and pianos. So now and then we’ll feature some of these artists in a segment we call “In Other Words.”

Tonight we feature the powerful words of poet Mike Jurkovic. Jurkovic, a 2016 pushcart nominee, has had his poetry and musical criticism appearing in over 500 magazines and periodicals. Full-length collections include Blue Fan Whirring, (Nirala Press, 2018); & Smitten by Harpies & Shiny Banjo Catfish (Lion Autumn Press, 2016) in this reading he is accompanied on guitar the dynamic Albany’s Nick Bisanz. “In Other Words,” here’s Mike Jurkovic.

Now I get the pleasure of introducing Matty Stecks and the 518! Matthew Steckler (aka Matty Stecks) performs and composes in a variety of settings internationally. Primarily a saxophonist, he brings a dynamic, holistic approach to the live jazz experience. As an artist, Matthew has appeared at prominent festivals and concert series and has received commissions from chamber music America, meet the composer and American composers’ forum. His recordings with projects Dead Cat Bounce, Persiflage, and Musical Tramps - on Ropeadope, Cuneiform, and Innova labels - have made best CD lists in Downbeat and Jazz Times. He also has performed or recorded with several jazz luminaries and venerated ensembles, including Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra, Lonnie Plaxico, Joe Lovano, Randy Brecker, Alex Torres, and many many others.

As a performer, Matty is live and aggressive. As a composer, he lives in planting new ground putting notes together in familiar and yet completely new and shocking ways. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention, introduced this host to the landscape of jazz back when Matty still played music and Ronald Reagan was the president. Thank you Steck. This concert features a project called the 518 and features, Matt Steckler on saxophones, David Gleason on keyboards, Rich Syracuse – bass, Dave Berger – drums. Now, let’s dig into Matty Stecks and the 518! from May 24th, 2021.

