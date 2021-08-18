Live At The Linda Featuring Glass Pony And Swamp Baby

Encapsulating influences stretching across decades from psychedelic and jam-focused rock, to funk, post-punk, and even modern indie and post-rock, the Albany, New York collective Glass Pony offers a sound that truly translates through generations, with a stylistic blend built to engage just about everybody. With a focus squarely set on delivering the most captivating live performance possible, the band utilizes infectiously danceable grooves colored with virtuosic individual performances that deftly blend into a cohesive whole. To accentuate their creative songwriting, they place a great value on improvisation and fluid setlists that change from show to show. The band is comprised of Chanda Dewey (drums), Eddie Hotaling (guitar, lead vocals), Jeff Picarazzi (bass), and Greg Pittz (lead guitar). If you’re seeking an experience that dives much deeper than the usual rigidly arranged performance, hop on and enjoy the ride.

This year was a standout for the Pony, as they were the victors in the Nippertown March Music Madness tournament besting 63 other homegrown artists knocking off Capital Region's favorite Girl Blue in the finals. Let’s listen to the champs. Here’s Glass Pony from September 2020.

Capital Region psych-folk band Swamp Baby has steadily gained notice for their particularly beguiling form of intimate, ethereal chamber pop. “All fours,” their 2010 debut, is a lo-fi work, likened by proponents to on the beach-era Neil Young and Bonnie Prince Billy. 2012's “For Baby’s Babies” is a more varied affair, with the overall theme of becoming older and embracing the vicissitudes of new parenthood. Their latest full-length album, “Water Gods,” serves as a capstone to years of plumbing the depths and climbing the heights of sonic creativity. Swamp Baby is kind of ethereal, ambient but still full of solid song work. From The Linda in May 2021, here is Swamp Baby.

Before we sign off let’s get a preview of Hanzolo, performing at The Linda in person as part of our “Open for Business Concert Series” on August 28th. You can join us live and in person. Tickets at thelinda.org. Here’s Hanzolo with “Inside Outside.”

Next week on “Live At The Linda,” we listen to Mike Jurkovic with Nick Bisanz and Matty Stecks and the 518!

