Live At The Linda Featuring Deb Cavanaugh And Dust Bowl Faeries

Dust Bowl Faeries is a dark-carnival band from the New York Hudson Valley. Their eclectic repertoire of songs draw inspiration from circus, post-punk, and eastern European folk music. Accordion, singing saw, ukulele, lap-steel, acoustic guitar, and percussion combine to create the Dust Bowl Faeries otherworldly sound. The band was founded by Ryder Cooley (faerie queen) and her taxidermy spirit animal Hazel the Ram. Ryder and Hazel are joined by Jon B. Woodin (rocket faerie), Rubi Larue (feisty faerie), Liz Logiudice (river faerie) & Andrew Stein (time faerie).

Dust Bowl Faeries released a new album, “The Plague Garden”, in 2020. This concert was a part of our “Open for Take- Out Virtual Concert Series” in 2020 and we are super excited to host them live again next week on Thursday, August 19th as part of our “Open for Business Concert Series” where you can join us live. Opening for the Faeries will be poet R.M. Engelhardt. Should be a really fun, dark, and spooky good time. Now, from February 22nd, 2021 is Dust Bowl Faeries.

Ok, let’s talk about Deb Cavanaugh. Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and roots singer Deb Cavanaugh lives in the foothills of the Taconic Mountains. She started making music as a toddler singing before she spoke and singing harmony and rounds by age 3. During the mid-70s, Deb met her future husband and hitchhiked with him across the country to San Francisco, jumping into the world of rock and roll. They formed the band General Eclectic. After moving back and forth from coast to coast, sometimes in a VW bus, they eventually found their way to upstate New York and the folk music community. She now combines all of her musical influences writing and performing songs in a variety of styles. Deb plays everything, always honest, always raw, and always real.

Also this week we listen to a preview of Kimberly Hawkey, performing American songbook standards and songs from her new album “We The Nighthawks” in-person at The Linda on August 17th. And you can join us live and in person.

Next week on Live at the Linda we listen to Glass Pony from September 2020 and Swamp Baby from May 2021.

