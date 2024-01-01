On HD2 Sundays, 8-9 p.m.

Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, along with a team of regularly appearing co-hosts, From the Top delights listeners of all ages and backgrounds with its insights into the lives of inspiring young people. Peter Dugan collaborates with the young musicians at the piano and his co-hosts—including violinist Tessa Lark, clarinetist Alex Laing, pianist Orli Shaham and violinist Charles Yang—widen the musical perspective of the program both in performance and conversation.

Learn more at fromthetop.org.