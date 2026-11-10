Electric school buses in New York City

The U.S. has nearly half a million school buses, and for most of them, school districts are struggling with record diesel prices. As of this fall, however, 10 new buses in East New York are plugging into chargers instead of filling up their fuel tanks.

The new buses and their charging facilities are the work of First Student, Inc., the largest student transportation provider in North America. The company operates nearly 50,000 vehicles in the US and Canada.

Forty additional battery-powered buses will be delivered to East New York between now and next June. The electric buses can support vehicle-to-grid capabilities, meaning that they can send power back to the grid in ways that reduce electricity costs and boost grid reliability.

ConEdison has forecasted that electric buses, trucks, and other commercial electric vehicles will add more than 100 megawatts of electricity demand in its territory by 2030. However, these buses having the capability to send power back to the grid could be particularly valuable during the summer when people crank up their air conditioners putting a real strain on the grid.

New York has statewide zero-emission vehicle mandates, although their deadlines were recently pushed back five years. New York school districts have until 2040 to comply with an all-electric school bus mandate.

Across the US, more than 8,500 electric school buses were in operation as of June. This represents an increase of 66% in just the past year. Apart from the economic benefits in light of rising fuel prices, the growth reflects persistent concerns about the effects of harmful diesel exhaust on vulnerable students.

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A new fleet of electric school buses hits New York City streets