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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Electric school buses in New York City

By Randy Simon
Published November 10, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
California Energy Commission
/
Flickr

The U.S. has nearly half a million school buses, and for most of them, school districts are struggling with record diesel prices. As of this fall, however, 10 new buses in East New York are plugging into chargers instead of filling up their fuel tanks.

The new buses and their charging facilities are the work of First Student, Inc., the largest student transportation provider in North America. The company operates nearly 50,000 vehicles in the US and Canada.

Forty additional battery-powered buses will be delivered to East New York between now and next June. The electric buses can support vehicle-to-grid capabilities, meaning that they can send power back to the grid in ways that reduce electricity costs and boost grid reliability.

ConEdison has forecasted that electric buses, trucks, and other commercial electric vehicles will add more than 100 megawatts of electricity demand in its territory by 2030. However, these buses having the capability to send power back to the grid could be particularly valuable during the summer when people crank up their air conditioners putting a real strain on the grid.

New York has statewide zero-emission vehicle mandates, although their deadlines were recently pushed back five years. New York school districts have until 2040 to comply with an all-electric school bus mandate.

Across the US, more than 8,500 electric school buses were in operation as of June. This represents an increase of 66% in just the past year. Apart from the economic benefits in light of rising fuel prices, the growth reflects persistent concerns about the effects of harmful diesel exhaust on vulnerable students.

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References:
A new fleet of electric school buses hits New York City streets

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Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentElectric BusNew YorkRenewable Energy
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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