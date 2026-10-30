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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Fighting wildfires with robots and artificial intelligence

By Randy Simon
Published October 30, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Matt Christenson (Bureau of Land Management)
/
Flickr

Extreme wildfire activity has more than doubled worldwide. Fires are becoming more frequent, more intense, and larger. Rising global temperatures, warmer nighttime lows, and prolonged droughts are driving the trend, and it is only getting stronger.

In response, there is a broad technological shift underway in wildfire response. Federal agencies are already using drones to map fires, find hotspots, and ignite controlled burns. Now, researchers are testing robots for use on rough terrain and the use of artificial intelligence in fire and smoke behavior forecasts.

The Forest Service is testing unmanned ground vehicles that could move equipment through rugged terrain. Ground robots can perform tasks where people may face unnecessary hazards like falling trees and steep, rugged, and unstable terrain.

AI-enabled unmanned aerial systems combined with improved fire-behavior modeling, improved cameras and satellite data all have the potential to revolutionize wildfire detection and tracking, fire suppression efficiency, and most valuably, firefighter safety.

For wildland firefighters, fatal incidents are frequently driven by aviation-related accidents, vehicle crashes, and sudden medical events.

While robots and AI-enabled drones are not yet ready for routine wildfire operations, there is great promise for reducing the risk exposure of firefighters while getting equipment and supplies to fire lines, as well as improving our ability to predict where fires are going.

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References:
Drones Are Already on the Front Lines of Wildfire Response. Robots and AI Could Be Next.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentWildfiresFirefightingArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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