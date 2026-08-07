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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A net-zero energy library

By Randy Simon
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Photo credit: Town of Manchester, Connecticut


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www.manchesterct.gov/

The city of Manchester in Connecticut, located in Hartford County, will soon open a brand-new public library, replacing one that has served residents for nearly 90 years. The new library will be the first net zero energy library in the state.

A net zero energy building is one that is highly energy-efficient and generates as much renewable energy onsite – or at least nearby – as it consumes on an annual basis. The goal is balance energy supply and demand over a 12-month basis which both lowers utility costs and eliminates operational greenhouse gas emissions. These buildings generally use thick insulation and have big windows to let in natural light, cutting down the need for as much artificial lights and heating.

The 75,000 square-foot facility in Manchester will include an advanced solar array, battery storage, and geothermal heating and cooling operations. The goal is to produce carbon-free energy and not strain the power grid. The new library will feature public meeting rooms, private study rooms, an audio-visual studio, a market space, and other services.

The project is the result of generations of elected officials who advocated for funding and resources. Funding came from multiple sources, including town bonds, the utility Eversource, Green Bank Energy Storage Solutions, and a mix of state and federal grants.

Other net zero energy libraries include the Charleston Branch Library in New York City and the Medford Public Library in Medford, Massachusetts. Libraries are well suited to net zero operation because they are mostly open during daytime hours when solar panels generate the power to run the computers and lights in the building.

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References:
Manchester poised to open CT’s first net-zero energy public library

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentNet ZeroBuildingsRenewable EnergySustainability
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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