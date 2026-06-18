A key Atlantic Ocean current is slowing

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (the AMOC) is a massive system of ocean currents that is essentially a global conveyor belt. It transports warm water from the surface in the tropics to the North Atlantic, where it cools and becomes denser, sinks down, and travels south. This circulating system is an essential element in regulating the Earth’s climate, particularly for keeping temperatures in Europe mild.

A detailed study by the University of Miami has found that the AMOC has been slowing down for nearly two decades across a wide stretch of ocean. The impact of this is the potential reshaping of weather patterns across the globe. A weaker AMOC can shift weather patterns, possibly leading to more extreme storms, changes in rainfall, and colder winters in some locations.

The Miami researchers analyzed long-term data from four ocean monitoring arrays along the Atlantic, spanning the tropics to higher latitudes. The seafloor-anchored instruments continuously monitored pressure, temperature, density, and currents. The observations showed a consistent decline in a key part of the AMOC along its western boundary and its broad extent suggests a basin-wide shift rather than a short-term fluctuation.

The AMOC is a key element of Earth’s climate system, helping to regulate temperatures, weather patterns, and sea level. These measurements are an early warning signal – essentially like a canary in a coal mine. Scientists can use the data to better predict how the climate may change in the coming decades and allow the world to better prepare for what may be coming.