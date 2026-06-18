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Earth Wise
Earth Wise

A key Atlantic Ocean current is slowing

By Randy Simon
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
Herve Simon
/
Flickr

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (the AMOC) is a massive system of ocean currents that is essentially a global conveyor belt. It transports warm water from the surface in the tropics to the North Atlantic, where it cools and becomes denser, sinks down, and travels south. This circulating system is an essential element in regulating the Earth’s climate, particularly for keeping temperatures in Europe mild.

A detailed study by the University of Miami has found that the AMOC has been slowing down for nearly two decades across a wide stretch of ocean. The impact of this is the potential reshaping of weather patterns across the globe. A weaker AMOC can shift weather patterns, possibly leading to more extreme storms, changes in rainfall, and colder winters in some locations.

The Miami researchers analyzed long-term data from four ocean monitoring arrays along the Atlantic, spanning the tropics to higher latitudes. The seafloor-anchored instruments continuously monitored pressure, temperature, density, and currents. The observations showed a consistent decline in a key part of the AMOC along its western boundary and its broad extent suggests a basin-wide shift rather than a short-term fluctuation.

The AMOC is a key element of Earth’s climate system, helping to regulate temperatures, weather patterns, and sea level. These measurements are an early warning signal – essentially like a canary in a coal mine. Scientists can use the data to better predict how the climate may change in the coming decades and allow the world to better prepare for what may be coming.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentAtlantic OceanOcean CurrentsAtlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
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