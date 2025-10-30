© 2025
Fifty-One Percent
51%

Dr. Elizabeth Boham on "Breast Wellness"

By Jesse King,
Madeleine Reynolds
Published October 30, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Elizabeth Boham
Headshot and Book Cover

On this week's 51%, we speak with Dr. Elizabeth Boham about her new book Breast Wellness, and the various lifestyle factors that can contribute to breast cancer risk. Dr. Boham is a board-certified physician and dietitian who also practices functional medicine. In Breast Wellness, she discusses her own experience battling breast cancer in her thirties, and how a healthy lifestyle can support you before and after a diagnosis. 

Guests: Dr. Elizabeth Boham, Breast Wellness: Tools to Prevent and Heal from Breast Cancer

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. 

————

51% Dr. Elizabeth BohamBreast Wellness: Tools to Prevent and Heal from Breast Cancerbreast cancerhealth
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
Madeleine Reynolds
