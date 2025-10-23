Helen Winslow Black on 'Seven Blackbirds'

On this week's 51%, we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month and speak with author Helen Winslow Black about her new book Seven Blackbirds, following main character Kim as she escapes an abusive marriage and builds a new life for herself and her child. We also speak with a Binghamton University student calling for better access to birth control on campus, and stop by the University of Vermont, where Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor recently spoke about her life’s work and the various challenges at the country’s highest court.

Guest: Helen Winslow Black, author of Seven Blackbirds

This episode contains a discussion of domestic violence. If you or someone you love has been impacted by domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE or by texting "START" to 88788.

51% is a national production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany, New York. Jesse King is our producer and host. Our associate producer is Madeleine Reynolds, and our theme is "Lolita" by the Albany-based artist Girl Blue. This episode also contains the track "Nights Like This" by Beat Mekanik.



