1673: Women Pioneers In Diplomacy And Journalism

In the book “Martha Graham’s Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy,” historian Victoria Phillips illuminates the dance icon's four-decade reign as the country's premiere cultural ambassador. Graham toured on behalf of every seated American president from Dwight Eisenhower to Ronald Reagan. Phillips, a one-time student of Graham's, spoke with 51%’s Allison Dunne in September 2020 about why she wrote the book.

“Martha Graham’s Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy” is published by Oxford University Press. You can hear the full interview on episode #1626.

In the book "Washington's Golden Age: Hope Ridings Miller, the Society Beat, and the Rise of Women Journalists" Albany Times Union reporter, critic and author Joseph Dalton, also a WAMC contributor, chronicles the life of this pioneering woman journalist who covered the powerful vortex of politics, diplomacy, and society during a career that stretched from FDR to LBJ. After joining the Post staff, she was the only woman on the city desk. Later she had a nationally syndicated column. For ten years she edited Diplomat Magazine and then wrote three books about Washington life. And, Joseph Dalton is her cousin. 51%’s Joe Donahue spoke with Dalton in 2019.

Rowman & Littlefield

“Washington's Golden Age: Hope Ridings Miller, the Society Beat, and the Rise of Women Journalists” is published by Rowman & Littlefield. You can hear the full interview on episode #1537.

