Roundtable Mug Contest

Your design could be here!

Our Fall Fund Drive is quickly approaching and we want to get you involved. We will be offering an all-new premium option — a Roundtable travel mug (tumbler) designed by a listener!

If you would like to submit your artwork for consideration, please email your designs to ksacco@wamc.org.

Artwork must be the following:

  • A maximum of 6 colors used
  • Fit within the printable area of the mug, 2.5" x 2.25"
  • One of the following file types: .pdf, .ai, .eps, .cdr, .doc, .ppt, .pub, .jpg, .tif, .pcx, .gif, .png, or .bmp

We will be accepting submissions until October 3, 2023 and will announce the winning design on October 12, 2023.