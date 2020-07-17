Williams Record Finds Racial Disparities In Fall Enrollment Data

The Williams Record is the independent student newspaper at Williams College, the private liberal arts college in northwest Massachusetts. This week, it published a report analyzing the demographic trends in college data on fall enrollment, which indicates that more students of color are opting to not return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. WAMC spoke with Editor-In-Chief and rising senior Jeongyoon Han about what the disparities mean for the college community. College President Maud Mandel told WAMC earlier this month that the option of returning to campus was left up to students when Williams announced its intentions to hold in-person classes in the fall.