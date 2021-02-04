White, Marchetti, Maffuccio, Cohen To Seek Re-Election This Fall

Four city councilors in Pittsfield, Massachusetts have confirmed plans to seek re-election this fall.

Among the city’s four at-large councilors, Council President Peter Marchetti will seek his eighth non-consecutive term, Council Vice President Pete White will seek his fourth 2-year term, and Yuki Cohen will seek her second term. Earl Persip says he still hasn’t made a decision about the fall. White says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought housing to the fore as he looks forward to 2022.

“We still are dealing with a lot of houseless individuals," he told WAMC. "Also, we’ve got people moving up here from the city and other places because now they can work remotely.”

Meanwhile, Ward 7’s Anthony Maffuccio says he intends to stand for another term after returning to the 11-member body in 2020. That followed a decade-long break from a 2004-2010 stint on the council.