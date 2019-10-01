Ways And Means Has Whistleblower Complaint Concerning Trump's Tax Returns

By 20 seconds ago

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA1), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee said he continues to pursue a court case to obtain President Trump's tax returns. A whistleblower alleges an attempt was made to influence the audit of Trump's taxes.
Credit WAMC

  There is a second whistleblower complaint involving President Trump.  This one reportedly concerns efforts to influence the audit of the president’s taxes.

    Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has consulted with House attorneys about releasing the complaint.

    A whistleblower complaint about a phone call President Trump had with the president of Ukraine has led to an impeachment inquiry by the House.

     In Springfield today, Neal spoke with reporters about the investigation of Mr. Trump.

Tags: 
Trump Impeachment
Congressman Richard Neal
Donald Trump tax returns
Trump tax whistleblower

Related Content

Congressman Welch Holds Forum On Impeachment In Montpelier

By Jul 23, 2019
Congressman Peter Welch
http://www.welch.house.gov/about-peter/

On Thursday, Vermont Democratic Congressman Peter Welch announced he now supports the impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he didn’t make the decision lightly. He held a public forum at the Statehouse Monday evening to hear what Vermonters think.  Most who commented agreed with him.

Congressional Corner With Richard Neal

By Jun 20, 2019
Congressman Richard Neal

After the Mueller Report, what should be next for Robert Mueller himself?

In today’s Congressional Corner, Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal continues his conversation with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.