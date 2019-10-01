Ways And Means Has Whistleblower Complaint Concerning Trump's Tax Returns

Listen to Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal's comments to reporters in Springfield on Oct. 1, 2019.

There is a second whistleblower complaint involving President Trump. This one reportedly concerns efforts to influence the audit of the president’s taxes.

Massachusetts Democratic Congressman Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, has consulted with House attorneys about releasing the complaint.

A whistleblower complaint about a phone call President Trump had with the president of Ukraine has led to an impeachment inquiry by the House.

In Springfield today, Neal spoke with reporters about the investigation of Mr. Trump.