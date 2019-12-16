WAMC's Brian Shields Retiring After 30 Years

WAMC will be losing a key member of its staff at the end of the year. Senior News Anchor Brian Shields is about to wrap up a 30-year career in the newsroom. The voice of Midday Magazine and Northeast Report, Shields is retiring at the end of December, leaving a big hole on our staff and for our listeners.

“The house is paid off, I’m 62, I’ve been here 30 years, and it was just time. I think I’ve done everything I wanted to do, and it’s time to spend some time at home,” Shields says. “Everything is going to go great. I’m going to miss everybody, I’m going to miss the listeners, I’m going to miss the news. It’s time to move on, but I’m leaving everyone in great hands.”

Shields, a Capital Region native who lives in the Albany area, is a graduate of Syracuse University. He worked at several area radio stations before joining the WAMC staff in 1989. Except for a brief break in 2001, Shields has worked at WAMC ever since in a variety of on-air roles.