 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 8/7/21 | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 8/7/21

By 3 minutes ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 7th, 2021: 

5:15
Artist: The Who
Album: Quadrophenia

Easy to Slip
Artist: Little Feat
Album: Sailin' Shoes

Chinese Rock
Artist: The Ramones
Album: End of the Century

Let's Go Places and Eat Things
Artist: Scott Colby
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

That Summer Feeling
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Jonathan Sings!

Love Vigilantes
Artist: New Order
Album: Low-Life

Be My Wife
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Low

Say Goodbye
Artist: Hiroshi Sato
Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986

Drip Dry Eyes
Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi
Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986

Hanky Panky Nohow
Artist: Jon Cale
Album: Paris 1919

I Want More
Artist: Can
Album: Flowmotion

March of the Melted Army Men
Artist: Lawndale
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

Ecstacy
Artist: Ice Age
Album: You're Nothing

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party

Related Content

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/31/21

By Aug 1, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired for WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 31st, 2021: 

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/24/21

By Jul 25, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired on WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 24th, 2021: 

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/17/21

By Jul 18, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, July 17th, 2021: