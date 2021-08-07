WAMC Listening Party Playlist 8/7/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 7th, 2021:
5:15
Artist: The Who
Album: Quadrophenia
Easy to Slip
Artist: Little Feat
Album: Sailin' Shoes
Chinese Rock
Artist: The Ramones
Album: End of the Century
Let's Go Places and Eat Things
Artist: Scott Colby
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music
That Summer Feeling
Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Album: Jonathan Sings!
Love Vigilantes
Artist: New Order
Album: Low-Life
Be My Wife
Artist: David Bowie
Album: Low
Say Goodbye
Artist: Hiroshi Sato
Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986
Drip Dry Eyes
Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi
Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986
Hanky Panky Nohow
Artist: Jon Cale
Album: Paris 1919
I Want More
Artist: Can
Album: Flowmotion
March of the Melted Army Men
Artist: Lawndale
Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music
Ecstacy
Artist: Ice Age
Album: You're Nothing