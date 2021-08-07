WAMC Listening Party Playlist 8/7/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 7th, 2021:

5:15

Artist: The Who

Album: Quadrophenia

Easy to Slip

Artist: Little Feat

Album: Sailin' Shoes

Chinese Rock

Artist: The Ramones

Album: End of the Century

Let's Go Places and Eat Things

Artist: Scott Colby

Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

That Summer Feeling

Artist: Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers

Album: Jonathan Sings!

Love Vigilantes

Artist: New Order

Album: Low-Life

Be My Wife

Artist: David Bowie

Album: Low

Say Goodbye

Artist: Hiroshi Sato

Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986

Drip Dry Eyes

Artist: Yukihiro Takahashi

Album: Pacific Breeze: Japanese City Pop, AOR, and Boogie 1976 to 1986

Hanky Panky Nohow

Artist: Jon Cale

Album: Paris 1919

I Want More

Artist: Can

Album: Flowmotion

March of the Melted Army Men

Artist: Lawndale

Album: No Age: A Compilation of SST Instrumental Music

Ecstacy

Artist: Ice Age

Album: You're Nothing