WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/31/21

Playlist as aired for WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 31st, 2021: 

The Swimming Song
Artist: Loudon Wainwright III
Album: Attempted Mustache

Shoulders
Artist: Big Thief
Album: Two Hands

Robber
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: Ignorance

No Gold Digger
Artist: Palace Music
Album: Arise Therefore

Walk, Don't Run
Artist: The Ventures
Album: Golden Greats

Sharleena
Artist: Frank Zappa
Album: Chunga's Revenge

Baby's Coming Back To Me
Artist: Jarvis Cocker
Album: Jarvis

The Lottery Song
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Son of Schmilsson

Fun House
Artist: The Stooges
Album: Fun House

Runnin' Away/Thank You for Talking to Me, Africa
Artist: Sly and the Family Stone
Album: There's a Riot Goin' On

Rhapsody in Green
Artist: Mort Garson
Album: Mother Earth's Plantasia

