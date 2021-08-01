WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/31/21

Playlist as aired for WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 31st, 2021:
The Swimming Song
Artist: Loudon Wainwright III
Album: Attempted Mustache
Shoulders
Artist: Big Thief
Album: Two Hands
Robber
Artist: The Weather Station
Album: Ignorance
No Gold Digger
Artist: Palace Music
Album: Arise Therefore
Walk, Don't Run
Artist: The Ventures
Album: Golden Greats
Sharleena
Artist: Frank Zappa
Album: Chunga's Revenge
Baby's Coming Back To Me
Artist: Jarvis Cocker
Album: Jarvis
The Lottery Song
Artist: Harry Nilsson
Album: Son of Schmilsson
Fun House
Artist: The Stooges
Album: Fun House
Runnin' Away/Thank You for Talking to Me, Africa
Artist: Sly and the Family Stone
Album: There's a Riot Goin' On
Rhapsody in Green
Artist: Mort Garson
Album: Mother Earth's Plantasia