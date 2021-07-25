WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/24/21

Playlist as aired on WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 24th, 2021:

Connaissais De Face

Artist: Khruangbin

Album: Mordechai

Scarlet Begonias

Artist: The Grateful Dead

Album: From the Mars Hotel

Chimes and Church Bells (Live)

Artist: Attack in Black

Album: Got Live: If You're Interested

Give/Take

Artist: Porridge Radio

Album: Every Bad

Drag Days

Artist: Guided by Voices

Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Loner

Artist: Dehd

Album: Flower of Devotion

Crazy Rhytms

Artist: The Feelies

Album: Crazy Rhythms

New Age

Artist: The Velvet Underground

Album: Loaded

Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya

Artist: Dr. John

Album: Gris-Gris

Crazy to the Bone

Artist: Dead Moon

Album: Stranded in the Mystery Zone

Albuquerque

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Tonight's the Night

State Trooper

Artist: Bruce Springstreen

Album: Nebraska

WAMC Listening Party airs every Saturday at 10 p.m.

