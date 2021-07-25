WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/24/21

Playlist as aired on WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 24th, 2021:
Connaissais De Face
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai
Scarlet Begonias
Artist: The Grateful Dead
Album: From the Mars Hotel
Chimes and Church Bells (Live)
Artist: Attack in Black
Album: Got Live: If You're Interested
Give/Take
Artist: Porridge Radio
Album: Every Bad
Drag Days
Artist: Guided by Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars
Loner
Artist: Dehd
Album: Flower of Devotion
Crazy Rhytms
Artist: The Feelies
Album: Crazy Rhythms
New Age
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: Loaded
Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya
Artist: Dr. John
Album: Gris-Gris
Crazy to the Bone
Artist: Dead Moon
Album: Stranded in the Mystery Zone
Albuquerque
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Tonight's the Night
State Trooper
Artist: Bruce Springstreen
Album: Nebraska
WAMC Listening Party airs every Saturday at 10 p.m.