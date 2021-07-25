 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/24/21 | WAMC
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 7/24/21

By 7 hours ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

Playlist as aired on WAMC Listening Party on Saturday, July 24th, 2021: 

Connaissais De Face
Artist: Khruangbin
Album: Mordechai

Scarlet Begonias
Artist: The Grateful Dead
Album: From the Mars Hotel

Chimes and Church Bells (Live)
Artist: Attack in Black
Album: Got Live: If You're Interested

Give/Take
Artist: Porridge Radio
Album: Every Bad

Drag Days
Artist: Guided by Voices
Album: Under the Bushes Under the Stars

Loner
Artist: Dehd
Album: Flower of Devotion

Crazy Rhytms
Artist: The Feelies
Album: Crazy Rhythms

New Age
Artist: The Velvet Underground
Album: Loaded

Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya
Artist: Dr. John
Album: Gris-Gris

Crazy to the Bone
Artist: Dead Moon
Album: Stranded in the Mystery Zone

Albuquerque 
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Tonight's the Night

State Trooper
Artist: Bruce Springstreen
Album: Nebraska

WAMC Listening Party airs every Saturday at 10 p.m.
 

WAMC Listening Party

