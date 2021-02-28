WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/27/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired Saturday, February 27th, 2021:
Jump Calypso
Artist: The Bermuda Strollers
Album: The Bermuda Strollers At Elbow Beach
Passing Out Pieces
Artist: Mac DeMarco
Album: Salad Days
Tomorrow
Artist: Dino Valente
Album: Dino Valente
Dindi
Aritst: Astrud Gilberto with Antonio Carlos Jobim
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album
I’m Your Yes Man
Artist: Clarence Reid
Album: We’re Gonna Have A Party! The Soul Of Wand Records
Don’t Do That To Me
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man
Come Here To Me Baby
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man
I’m Gonna Join The Army
Artist: Silas Hogan (Singer unidentified)
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man
Time Fades Away
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away
Journey Thru The Past
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away
Mixer
Artist: Nap Eyes
Album: Thought Rock Fish Scale
And It Stoned Me
Artist: Van Morrison
Album: Moondance
Milkshake n’ Honey
Artist: Sleater-Kinney
Album: All Hands On The Bad One
In Between Days
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach
Boys Don’t Cry
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach