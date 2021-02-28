 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/27/21 | WAMC

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/27/21

By 4 minutes ago
  • Logo for WAMC Listening Party
    WAMC

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired Saturday, February 27th, 2021:

Jump Calypso
Artist: The Bermuda Strollers
Album: The Bermuda Strollers At Elbow Beach

Passing Out Pieces
Artist: Mac DeMarco
Album: Salad Days

Tomorrow
Artist: Dino Valente
Album: Dino Valente

Dindi
Aritst: Astrud Gilberto with Antonio Carlos Jobim
Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

I’m Your Yes Man
Artist: Clarence Reid
Album: We’re Gonna Have A Party! The Soul Of Wand Records

Don’t Do That To Me
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

Come Here To Me Baby
Artist: Silas Hogan
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

I’m Gonna Join The Army
Artist: Silas Hogan (Singer unidentified)
Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

Time Fades Away
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away

Journey Thru The Past
Artist: Neil Young
Album: Time Fades Away

Mixer
Artist: Nap Eyes
Album: Thought Rock Fish Scale

And It Stoned Me
Artist: Van Morrison
Album: Moondance

Milkshake n’ Honey
Artist: Sleater-Kinney
Album: All Hands On The Bad One

In Between Days
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach

Boys Don’t Cry
Artist: The Cure
Album: Standing On A Beach

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party

Related Content

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/20/21

By Feb 21, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired Saturday, February 20st, 2021.

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/13/21

By Feb 14, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 13th, 2021.

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/6/21

By Feb 7, 2021
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired for WAMC Listening Party on February 6th, 2021: