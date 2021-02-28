WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/27/21

WAMC Listening Party playlist as aired Saturday, February 27th, 2021:

Jump Calypso

Artist: The Bermuda Strollers

Album: The Bermuda Strollers At Elbow Beach

Passing Out Pieces

Artist: Mac DeMarco

Album: Salad Days

Tomorrow

Artist: Dino Valente

Album: Dino Valente

Dindi

Aritst: Astrud Gilberto with Antonio Carlos Jobim

Album: The Astrud Gilberto Album

I’m Your Yes Man

Artist: Clarence Reid

Album: We’re Gonna Have A Party! The Soul Of Wand Records

Don’t Do That To Me

Artist: Silas Hogan

Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

Come Here To Me Baby

Artist: Silas Hogan

Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

I’m Gonna Join The Army

Artist: Silas Hogan (Singer unidentified)

Album: I’m A Freehearted Man

Time Fades Away

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Time Fades Away

Journey Thru The Past

Artist: Neil Young

Album: Time Fades Away

Mixer

Artist: Nap Eyes

Album: Thought Rock Fish Scale

And It Stoned Me

Artist: Van Morrison

Album: Moondance

Milkshake n’ Honey

Artist: Sleater-Kinney

Album: All Hands On The Bad One

In Between Days

Artist: The Cure

Album: Standing On A Beach

Boys Don’t Cry

Artist: The Cure

Album: Standing On A Beach