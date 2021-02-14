WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/13/21

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 13th, 2021.

Love And Happiness

By Al Green

Album: Al Green – Greatest Hits

Valentine

By Bill Frisell

Album: Valentine

It Could Happen To You

Chet Baker

Album: It Could Happen To You: Chet Baker Sings

I Found A Reason

By The Velvet Underground

Album: Loaded

Steps – What Was

By Chick Corea

Album: Now He Sings, Now He Sobs

Wigwam

By Bob Dylan

Album: Self Portrait

Albert #2

By Bob Dylan

Album: Self Portrait

Do Me Justice

By S.E. Rogie

Album: The Sounds Of S.E. Rogie Vol. 1

Sante Fe Blues

By Lighting Hopkins

Album: Original Folk Blues

Spoonful

By Howlin Wolf

Album: Chess Masters