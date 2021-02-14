 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/13/21 | WAMC
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 2/13/21

By 29 minutes ago
  
    

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 13th, 2021.

Love And Happiness
By Al Green
Album: Al Green – Greatest Hits

Valentine
By Bill Frisell
Album: Valentine

It Could Happen To You
Chet Baker
Album: It Could Happen To You: Chet Baker Sings

I Found A Reason
By The Velvet Underground
Album: Loaded

Steps – What Was
By Chick Corea
Album: Now He Sings, Now He Sobs

Wigwam
By Bob Dylan
Album: Self Portrait

Albert #2
By Bob Dylan
Album: Self Portrait

Do Me Justice
By S.E. Rogie
Album: The Sounds Of S.E. Rogie Vol. 1

Sante Fe Blues
By Lighting Hopkins
Album: Original Folk Blues

Spoonful
By Howlin Wolf
Album: Chess Masters

Tags: 
WAMC Listening Party

