 WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/2/21 | WAMC

WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/2/21

By
    WAMC

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.

In Shallah
By Father's Children
Album: Who's Gonna Save The World

Time
By Attack In Black
Album: Got Live If You're Interested

Mambo Sun
By T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior

Airmail
By Don Cherry and Latif Khan
Album: Don Cherry/Latif Khan

Ramblin' 
By Ornette Coleman
Album: Change Of The Century 

Geraldine
By Donovan
Album: The World Of Donovan

Is This What You Wanted
By Leonard Cohen
Album: New Skin For The Old Ceremony

747
By Bill Callahan
Album: Shepard In A Sheepskin Vest

Falaise
By Floating Points
Album: Crush

Last Bloom
By Floating Points
Album: Crush

WAMC Listening Party