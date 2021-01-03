WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/2/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.

In Shallah

By Father's Children

Album: Who's Gonna Save The World

Time

By Attack In Black

Album: Got Live If You're Interested

Mambo Sun

By T. Rex

Album: Electric Warrior

Airmail

By Don Cherry and Latif Khan

Album: Don Cherry/Latif Khan

Ramblin'

By Ornette Coleman

Album: Change Of The Century

Geraldine

By Donovan

Album: The World Of Donovan

Is This What You Wanted

By Leonard Cohen

Album: New Skin For The Old Ceremony

747

By Bill Callahan

Album: Shepard In A Sheepskin Vest

Falaise

By Floating Points

Album: Crush

Last Bloom

By Floating Points

Album: Crush