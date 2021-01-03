WAMC Listening Party Playlist 1/2/21

Playlist for WAMC Listening Party as aired on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021.
In Shallah
By Father's Children
Album: Who's Gonna Save The World
Time
By Attack In Black
Album: Got Live If You're Interested
Mambo Sun
By T. Rex
Album: Electric Warrior
Airmail
By Don Cherry and Latif Khan
Album: Don Cherry/Latif Khan
Ramblin'
By Ornette Coleman
Album: Change Of The Century
Geraldine
By Donovan
Album: The World Of Donovan
Is This What You Wanted
By Leonard Cohen
Album: New Skin For The Old Ceremony
747
By Bill Callahan
Album: Shepard In A Sheepskin Vest
Falaise
By Floating Points
Album: Crush
Last Bloom
By Floating Points
Album: Crush