Playlist for WAMC Listening Party on December 12th, 2020.

Hallogallo

By Neu!

It's A Rainy Day, Sunshine Girl

By Faust

Never

By Moby Grape

Blues For Now

By Richard Davis

Don't You Know The Future's In Space

By Eddie Harris

You Ain't The Problem

By MIchael Kiwanuka

The Perfect Kiss

By New Order