Vermont State Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In Driveway

The death of a man who was found with serious injuries lying by the side of a road is being investigated by the Vermont State Police.



Police say they received a call from a homeowner early Friday morning reporting that an unresponsive man who appeared to have extensive injuries was lying in their driveway at 1228 Fairfield Rd., known as the Sweet Farm, in the Town of Fletcher, Vermont.



The 60-year-old Fletcher resident was taken to the hospital where he died. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives. Police agencies are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled this weekend to determine the cause of death.