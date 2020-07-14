Vermont Reports 30 Possible COVID Cases In Manchester

The Vermont Health Department is reporting 30 possible cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 among people who were tested at a clinic in Manchester.

The cases that came back positive used antigen tests that were conducted at the Manchester Medical Center. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says such tests are faster but less reliable that the diagnostic tests used more commonly in Vermont. “Currently if a person tests positive on the antigen test they are not considered to be a lab confirmed test and they don’t actually get included in Vermont’s number of cases.”

Levine said this is the second instance of the use of antigen testing in the state.

Follow-up testing is being conducted with the people who tested positive.

