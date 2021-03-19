Vermont Releases COVID Vaccine Schedule For All Adult State Residents

The state of Vermont has released its schedule that will allow all adults to begin making appointments to receive the vaccine against COVID-19.



Vermont is vaccinating its residents based on age and on Friday Gov. Phil Scott outlined the planned appointment schedule for all age bands. "By April 19th every single adult Vermonter will be able to schedule their appointment. Now to be clear these are the dates folks will be able to sign up. It doesn’t mean everyone will be fully vaccinated by then.”



The schedule depends on Vermont receiving sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.



