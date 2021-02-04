 Vermont To Receive Part Of McKinsey Opioid Settlement Money | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont To Receive Part Of McKinsey Opioid Settlement Money

By 3 hours ago
  • Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announces lawsuit against drug distributors
    Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan (file)
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The state of Vermont will receive over $1.5 million from a multi-state settlement with the global business consulting firm McKinsey over its role in the opioid crisis.


McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising companies how to boost their opioid business.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was part of a 10-member committee that led the investigation and settlement negotiations.  “This is the first multi-state settlement for any opioids matter and results in significant payments to the states as well as injunctive relief.”

Donovan, a Democrat, said Vermont will receive the bulk of its settlement within the next 60 days and the remaining $260,000 over the next four years.

Tags: 
US-Opioid-Crisis-McKinsey
Vermont Opioids
Opioids
Vermont Attorney General

Related Content

Vermont AG Praises New Opioid Settlement

By Feb 26, 2020

The Vermont Attorney General is supporting a settlement reached with an opioid manufacturer to settle global claims.