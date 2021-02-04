Vermont To Receive Part Of McKinsey Opioid Settlement Money

The state of Vermont will receive over $1.5 million from a multi-state settlement with the global business consulting firm McKinsey over its role in the opioid crisis.



McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in advising companies how to boost their opioid business.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan was part of a 10-member committee that led the investigation and settlement negotiations. “This is the first multi-state settlement for any opioids matter and results in significant payments to the states as well as injunctive relief.”



Donovan, a Democrat, said Vermont will receive the bulk of its settlement within the next 60 days and the remaining $260,000 over the next four years.