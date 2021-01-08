Vermont Leaders Call For Trump Resignation Or Removal

The Vermont Senate has joined the state House in passing a resolution condemning the breach of the U.S. Capitol and demanding that President Donald Trump resign or be removed from office.



The vote by the Senate on Friday followed a Thursday vote in the House. The resolution was moved by Senate’s Republican minority leader Randy Brock and then read by clerk. “The General Assembly condemns the storming of the U.S. Capitol as an attack on democracy. The General Assembly calls for President Donald J. Trump to resign or to be removed from office by his Cabinet or by the Congress.”



The Vermont lawmakers joined Republican Gov. Phil Scott, a frequent critic of Trump, who said on Wednesday that the president should resign or be removed from office.



