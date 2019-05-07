Vermont House Approves Abortion Amendment

Related Program: 
The Vermont House has approved a proposal to amend the state constitution to ensure women continue to have access to abortion services.

The House approved the proposal Tuesday by a vote of 106 to 38. The measure had originated in the Senate.

The constitutional amendment would have to be approved again in the next Legislature and then approved by a statewide vote in 2022.

A separate House-passed bill that would write into state law that a woman can access abortion services.

Proponents argue both measures are needed in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 decision that gave women access to abortion.

Opponents say the measures would lead to more abortions.

Public Hearing Held On Proposed Constitutional Amendment To Guarantee Reproductive Rights

By Apr 18, 2019
Vermont Statehouse

Debate over reproductive rights in Vermont has moved from the state Senate to the House. The House Committee on Human Services held a public hearing on Proposition 5 Wednesday evening. The two-hour session to take comment on a proposed change to the state constitution comes two weeks after the state Senate gave initial approval to the measure.

Vermont Senate Gives Initial Approval To Constitutional Protection Of Reproductive Rights

By Apr 9, 2019
Vermont Statehouse Spring 2017
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a state constitutional amendment intended to assure women’s reproductive rights cannot be rescinded.

Vermont Senate Approves Amendment To Protect Reproductive Rights

By Apr 4, 2019
Vermont Senate Chamber
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Senate has approved a proposal to amend the state constitution to preserve a woman's right to an abortion.

Vermont House Approves Bill To Protect Abortion Rights

By Feb 22, 2019
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

After numerous attempts by Republican lawmakers to amend it, the Vermont House passed a bill that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion even if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vermont House Debates Abortion Rights Legislation

By Feb 20, 2019
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont House began debating a proposal Wednesday that would guarantee a woman's right to an abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion across the country.