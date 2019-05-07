Vermont House Approves Abortion Amendment

The Vermont House has approved a proposal to amend the state constitution to ensure women continue to have access to abortion services.

The House approved the proposal Tuesday by a vote of 106 to 38. The measure had originated in the Senate.

The constitutional amendment would have to be approved again in the next Legislature and then approved by a statewide vote in 2022.

A separate House-passed bill that would write into state law that a woman can access abortion services.

Proponents argue both measures are needed in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 decision that gave women access to abortion.

Opponents say the measures would lead to more abortions.

