Vermont Hospitals Submit Annual Budget Requests

The annual review of Vermont’s non-profit hospital budget requests has begun.

The budget plans were filed with the Green Mountain Care Board, which reviews and approves the annual fiscal requests.

The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems says most hospitals lost revenues after being required to stop elective procedures and incurring unplanned expenses this spring due to the pandemic. The association says member hospitals received federal grants of just over $134 million but losses total $221 million.

Public hearings on the budget requests begin August 18th.