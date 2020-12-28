 Vermont Health Department Urges Post-Holiday Testing | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Health Department Urges Post-Holiday Testing

By 11 minutes ago

The Vermont Health Department is urging anyone who gathered with people outside their households over the holidays to get tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 seven days after the get-together.


The Health Department also says anyone who hosted out-of-state visitors should quarantine for seven days and get a negative test or quarantine for 14 days.  

Vermont modified gathering rules for holiday gatherings allowing one household to gather with one other trusted household from Dec. 23-Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, the average number of passengers who traveled through the Burlington International Airport over Christmas was down 80%.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Virus Outbreak-Vermont
Virus Testing
Vermont Health Department