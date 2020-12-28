Vermont Health Department Urges Post-Holiday Testing

The Vermont Health Department is urging anyone who gathered with people outside their households over the holidays to get tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 seven days after the get-together.



The Health Department also says anyone who hosted out-of-state visitors should quarantine for seven days and get a negative test or quarantine for 14 days.



Vermont modified gathering rules for holiday gatherings allowing one household to gather with one other trusted household from Dec. 23-Jan. 2.



Meanwhile, the average number of passengers who traveled through the Burlington International Airport over Christmas was down 80%.



