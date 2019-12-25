Vermont Guard Receives Funding For Mountaineering Facility

The Vermont National Guard says the defense budget signed by the president includes funds for a new mountaineering training facility in Jericho, Vermont.

The Army Mountain Warfare School provides instruction in mountaineering and cold weather warfare in difficult terrain for all members of the U.S. Army.

The new defense budget includes $30 million for the design and construction of a state of the art facility at the Ethan Allen Firing Range. Vermont Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy says: “The new facility will improve training, so that our soldiers have all the skills needed to maneuver, regardless of the terrain.”

Groundbreaking for the 82,600 square foot facility is expected to occur in late 2020 with project completion targeted for early 2022.